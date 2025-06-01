Erik ‘Soup’ Campbell Shares Perspectives on Michigan Football’s Wide Receivers

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 22: Mike Hart #20 of the Michigan Wolverines talks to assistant head coach Erik Campbell during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 22, 2007 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In light of the University of Michigan's worst football passing game last year, head coach Sherrone Moore needed something to boost the team in the off-season. Bringing Erik "Soup" Campbell back to Ann Arbor has given Moore the shot in the arm needed to revitalize the Wolverines' passing game.

According to the USA TODAY/Wolverine Wire, Campbell was a former defensive back for the maize and blue who turned out to be one of Michigan's best wide receivers coaches in the history of its football program. Campbell directed eight straight 1,000-yard receivers in his tenure, coinciding with Lloyd Carr's tenure in Ann Arbor. With notable names such as David Terrell, Tai Streets, Braylon Edwards, Jason Avant, and Mario Manningham, Michigan was certainly in a good place to feature pass catchers on its roster.

Today, Campbell has rejoined the Wolverines staff to assist one of his former receivers, coach Ron Bellamy, in working with the team.

During an interview for the podcast In the Trenches with Jon Jansen, Campbell shared his thoughts on bringing out the best in his players, an accomplishment he attributes to work ethic.

"First of all, all of the guys worked during the offseason, and during the season, they worked. They also wasn't selfish. Those guys were also, the eight, probably the best blockers we ever had during that time," he said.

"They always led the team and everything else. But so-called being unselfish, meaning playing without the ball, too. And they knew they don't get theirs, but they also play without it and played hard and played for the team. So things happen, and we also have fortunate, great quarterbacks during our time," he continued.

Campbell stated he believes Michigan has the potential to field a solid receiver corps.