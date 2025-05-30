Oakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac Revitalization

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved a $174.5 million budget for a Downtown Pontiac revitalization project, which will include financing through bonds.

According to an Oakland County Times report, the budget will support renovations of 31 East Judson and two floors of 51111 Woodward Ave. The State of Michigan is backing the work with $50 million, and the remaining project costs will be financed through bonds. Thanks to Oakland County's AAA bond rating, financing will be secured at the lowest possible interest rates.

The Board of Commissions stated that the revitalization initiative will also net approximately $80 million in cost avoidance over the next 10 years by eliminating operations and maintenance at outdated county facilities.

“This is more than a construction project. It's a commitment to revitalizing Pontiac's future,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a statement. “We're bringing 700 county employees downtown, improving infrastructure, expanding green space, and making the heart of our county seat more walkable, vibrant, and connected.”

In addition to physical infrastructure improvements, the revitalization will also cover the following elements:

Relocating 700 county employees to downtown Pontiac

Realigning and reconnecting Saginaw Street and enhancing Orchard Lake and Auburn Road in tandem with the Michigan Department of Transportation's work to reconfigure the Woodward Loop to promote traffic flow downtown

Creating green spaces and public amenities, including two acres of open space for the City of Pontiac to designate as public use

Supporting private development interests, which include close to a dozen projects in progress or in the planning stages