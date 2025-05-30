MDARD, Michigan Agricultural Preservation Fund Board Award $1.8M in Farmland Preservation Grants
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Agricultural Preservation Fund Board (MAPFB) announced on Tuesday, May 27, the award of $1.8 million of Agricultural Preservation…
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Agricultural Preservation Fund Board (MAPFB) announced on Tuesday, May 27, the award of $1.8 million of Agricultural Preservation Fund grants to protect farmland from development in six counties and townships.
MDARD has selected the following counties and townships to receive grants to assist in preserving approximately 655.49 acres of farmland:
- Berrien County: $250,000
- Dexter Township: $449,280
- Macomb County: $135,000
- Northfield Township: $100,000
- Ottawa County: $352,149
- Washtenaw County: $525,600
"MDARD is committed to sustaining Michigan's rich agricultural heritage and to protecting farmland crucial to the prosperity of communities throughout our state," said MDARD Director and MAPFB Chair Tim Boring in a news release. "Through the Agricultural Preservation Fund, MDARD can help local governments conserve farmland for the future benefit of their residents."
According to a Morning AgClips report, MDARD has issued more than $9 million of Agricultural Preservation Fund grants since the 2019 fiscal year to qualifying farmland preservation programs throughout Michigan. These grants are part of more than $184 million that MDARD has provided over the past seven years to assist communities in promoting food safety, safeguarding the environment, boosting agricultural prosperity, and creating jobs.
Communities that use the Agricultural Preservation Fund grant awards can purchase land that's currently designated for agriculture, ensuring that sustainable sources of fresh food continue while keeping jobs in agriculture viable for the future.
Per a statute, purchasing agricultural land in an easement sets that land to permanent agricultural use, preventing development and non-permitted uses of the land even if it is sold or transferred to new owners. Farmland preservation programs can submit applications for the Agricultural Preservation Fund Grant to support their farmland preservation mission.