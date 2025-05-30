At the Table with Tune-Up Man: Flavor, Family, and Freshness at Penn Station Subs

What’s up, everybody! It’s your boy Tune-Up Man, back at it again with another mouthwatering edition of At the Table—brought to you by Faygo, the one true pop. Be sure to check out their new Bubble Pop and Super Pop flavors—trust me, you’re gonna want to sip on that while you’re eating one of these hot subs.

This time around, I made my way to Penn Station East Coast Subs over on Metro Parkway in Sterling Heights. Let me tell y’all something—if you know, you know. Their fries? Whew! Cut fresh from the potato, fried to golden perfection, and cooked in peanut oil—ain’t nobody doing fries like them. I could eat them things for days!

And then there’s The Hot Mess. Man, listen… it’s like a steak sandwich on steroids! We’re talking sautéed onions, mushrooms, grilled bell peppers, pizza sauce, mayo, and mustard—served hot on French bread that’s still steaming when you bite into it. That’s a mess I’m happy to clean up.

While I was there munching, I chopped it up with Aaron McColl, the General Manager of this fine establishment. He told me all about what makes Penn Station different from your average sub spot:

“It’s about quality. We’re here early every day cutting fries, prepping fresh meat, cheese—you name it. Everything’s done in-house from scratch.”

They even offer monthly sandwich specials, like the Dagwood—a build-your-own deli sub stacked with your choice of meats and cheeses. You can get it in any size (6, 9, or 12 inches), combo it up with fries and a drink, and even upgrade to their fresh-squeezed lemonade. That lemonade, man—crisp and refreshing. I don’t even need pop with that in the building!

Now let’s talk variety:

Try the artichoke sandwich if you’re feeling something lighter.

if you’re feeling something lighter. The Italian sub is a customer favorite—hot off the grill or cold for later.

is a customer favorite—hot off the grill or cold for later. Don’t sleep on the Club —with bacon and that bomb honey mustard.

—with bacon and that bomb honey mustard. And for my flavor chasers—the teriyaki steak wrap with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and banana peppers on a cheddar jalapeño wrap? Game changer.

Aaron dropped some knowledge on their backstory too. His crew owns six locations, starting with the OG franchise in Rochester, then spreading out to places like Clinton Township, Garfield & 19 Mile, Beverly Hills, and even Novi. But Aaron? He’s posted up right here in Sterling Heights—so if you want that VIP Penn Station experience, this is the spot to hit.

“We separate ourselves with service,” he said. “It’s all about the people who come in.”