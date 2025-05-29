Win tickets to see Ledisi with Rahsaan Patterson at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre June 14th!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday May 29, 2025 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday June 12th, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Friday June 13th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM