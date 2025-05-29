Michigan’s Most Affordable Airbnb Is a ‘Jewel’

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

Cheapest Airbnb in the State

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For Michigan, they love the "The Jewel of Maston Lake," located in Sand Lake, north of Grand Rapids. While prices can vary, they say it currently runs $115 per night. "This three-story lake house embodies tranquility in every sense, from the open-concept living space to the three bedrooms, designed to serve as peaceful sanctuaries," Reader's Digest exclaims. "The primary suite offers access to a stunning lakefront deck, where guests can sip coffee or vino in style while soaking up the water views."