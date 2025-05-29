Boyz II Men Wows 5,000 Fans in Packed Kuala Lumpur Comeback Concert

The R&B trio Boyz II Men lit up the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur last Sunday night on May 24. It was their first show in Malaysia since 2019, and about 5,000 wild fans showed up at the venue ready to sing along.

At 9 pm, the stage burst to life as DJ Skeletor warmed up the crowd with beats before the main act. Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman started the upbeat medley strong with their 1997 hit, "Can't Let Her Go." They moved straight into "Don't Stop," moving through their 20-song set.

"The Boyz II Men's concert wasn't just a show – it was a journey through time. A reminder of how far they've come," Shah Shamsiri wrote in SinarDaily.

Even royalty was there. Among the VIP guests sat Sultanah Nur Zahirah of Terengganu. The concert, organized by Shiraz Projects, also paid tribute to music legends Prince, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston.

The energy was non-stop. You could feel it as fans jumped to their feet for "Water Runs Dry" and "Cupid." The whole arena sang along to "On Bended Knee" and "Hey Lover." When they performed their iconic Mariah Carey hit "One Sweet Day," the place turned into one big dance floor.

Even though Mariah wasn't present, there were more than enough fans to sing along to her parts. Red roses flew into the crowd as the band sang "I'll Make Love to You."

The band even switched things up with their covers of rock hits. They nailed Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" and worked their magic on "Purple Rain." Between R&B classics, they threw in "Come Together" and "American Woman."

After closing with "End of the Road," they came back on stage for an encore with a final blast of "Motownphilly." MalayMail shared some of the moments on camera, with pictures courtesy of Shiraz Projects.

This show was part of their Legacy of Love world tour, which also included performances in Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. Following this stop in Kuala Lumpur, they'll head south to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.

It's been five years since their last show in Kuala Lumpur show, which took place in December 2019. After the concert, fans went on to sing the band's praises. They couldn't stop talking about the song picks and the unforgettable energy they brought to the stage.