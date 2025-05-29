At the Table with Tune-Up Man: The Legend of Ernie’s Market

Presented by Faygo – Try that new Super Pop and Bubble Pop, baby!

What’s up, Detroit?! It’s your guy Tune-Up Man, and we’re back with another mouthwatering edition of At the Table, brought to you by Faygo – the real, true pop. This time, we stopped by a Motor City staple that needs no introduction… Ernie’s Market in Oak Park!

Ernie himself is a Detroit legend. This man has been making sandwiches and spreading love from the same building for over 100 years—with his pops before him! When you talk about community, when you talk about heart, when you talk about flavor? You talkin’ ‘bout Ernie’s.

“Everybody’s baby,” Ernie said with a smile—and man, he means it. From the newlyweds (“Lettuce Alone!” 😂) to the grandmas and grandkids, Ernie’s touched generations with his fresh-cut meats, crisp veggies, and that special something you can’t buy in a store—LOVE.

🥪 What Makes Ernie’s Sandwiches So Legendary?

It’s not just the ingredients, though they’re always fresh. It’s the vibe. It’s the soul. Like Ernie said, “When your mom makes you spaghetti, it’s the best because mom made it.” Same thing with these sandwiches. People come back 20 years later for that one-of-a-kind taste that reminds them of home.

“We put the love in it,” Ernie said. “Fresh every day—vegetables, meat, everything. When you go home, you want that taste again. That’s what we do here.”

And let me tell you, Ernie’s still got it! He hooked me and my cameraman up with a sandwich that slapped! Chicken, stacked heavy, and served with a story.

🙌 Ernie: More Than a Sandwich Man

Ernie ain’t just the sandwich king—he’s a neighborhood hero. This man has helped people off the floor, gotten them to the hospital, fixed fire extinguishers, and showed up when no one else would.

“I had a kid I used to feed. Years later, I fell, ended up in the ER, and guess who my doctor was? That kid! He said, ‘You fed me when I was hungry.’ And he gave me a private room, baby!”

That’s the kind of impact Ernie has made. That’s why he’s number one in Michigan.

📍 Pull Up on the King of Sandwiches

Whether you see Ernie or his amazing crew, know this: once you walk through those doors, you’re family.

📍 Ernie’s Market – 8500 Capitol, Oak Park, MI

Come get your sandwich fix, sip on some old-school Faygo Red Pop (or that new Bubble Pop 🔥), and experience the love that’s made Ernie’s an icon.