At the Table with Tune-Up Man: RJ’s Corned Beef Serves Up Flavor and Family

Yo, Detroit! It’s your boy Tune-Up Man, back with another mouth-watering edition of At the Table, and you already know it’s powered by Faygo — the one true pop. Cherry cola, baby. Get you some.

This time, I made my way up to Clinton Township, and let me tell you about this cozy little spot off Gratiot between 14 and 15 Mile. It’s called RJ’s Corned Beef, and trust me — once you try it, you’ll never look at corned beef the same again.

🔥 Hot Dogs, Pasta Salad, and Love in Every Bite

Soon as I walked in, they started loading me up with samples. I’m talkin’ about kraut dogs, red hots, pasta salad made by RJ’s mama (no secrets revealed), and this juicy creation called RJ’s Italian — capicola, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, lettuce, tomato. Six ounces of meat stacked to perfection.

“That oil you see dripping? That’s flavor, baby.”

And of course, I had to wash it down with that Faygo cherry cola. A true combo.

🧀 The Lozen’s Reuben & McCoy Sliders

Now hold up — their number one seller is the Lozen’s Reuben: sweet and smoky sauerkraut, swiss, mustard, and corned beef on marble rye. Don’t want rye? No problem. Onion roll, seedless Jewish rye, even lettuce wraps — they got options.

Then there’s the McCoy Sliders — named after RJ’s grandfather. You get three sliders, any meat, any cheese. And yes, they’re stacked just right.

“It’s all family here, y’all. Everything got a story.”

🥪 The Watch Sandwich (aka The Bomb)

Let me put you on to The Watch. My cameraman went crazy for it. Corned beef, pastrami, pepper jack, coleslaw, and Thousand Island all on your choice of bread. I went with the onion roll. Perfection.

“Coleslaw makes it. I’m tellin’ you, it just does.”

🍰 Save Room for Dessert

Don’t sleep on dessert! RJ’s has cheesecake from The Cheesecake Joy — flavors like strawberry crunch, banana pudding, cookie butter, and classic cherry. Oh, and party trays too! They cater — corned beef trays, Italian trays, chicken salad on croissants. All of it slapped.

📍 Pull Up to Clinton Township

So next time you’re up Gratiot way, stop in at RJ’s Corned Beef. Tell ‘em Tune-Up sent you. Try “The Watch,” grab a Lozen’s Reuben, and hit that Faygo fridge. I’m tellin’ you, it’s Metro Detroit’s juiciest corned beef, and the vibe is all love.

