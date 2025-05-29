At the Table with Tune-Up Man: Pasta Bowl is the Hidden Gem of Northwest Detroit

By Tune-Up Man | 105.9 KISS-FM

What’s good, Detroit? It’s your guy Tune-Up Man, back in the city with another flavor-packed edition of At the Table, powered by that one and only real pop — Faygo! And this time, we’re keepin’ it 100 in Northwest Detroit, just off Six Mile and the Southfield Freeway, at a spot you need in your life — The Pasta Bowl.

🧑‍🍳 Chef Musheya Glenn – 10 Years of Sauce, Soul & Success

Let me introduce y’all to the boss lady, Musheya Glenn. She’s been running Pasta Bowl since 2015 — that’s nearly a decade of scratch-made sauces, fire bowls, and straight-up Detroit love.

“Tune-Up been supporting me since before I had a brick and mortar,” Musheya said. Real recognize real.

🔥 Custom Cajun Alfredo with All the Heat

She made me a bowl built just for me. Creamy Cajun Alfredo, packed with chicken, salmon, AND shrimp — protein heavy like I like it. And you can choose your pasta too — linguine, cavatappi, fettuccine, and more on the way.

Let me tell you, the salmon had that kick. A little spice, a little sweet. Just how I like it.

🍤 New Favorites: Salmon Bites & Lamb Chops

You gotta check the fried salmon bite bowl drizzled in house-made bourbon sauce. Got that Asian feel — but Detroit flavor all day.

And don’t forget the lamb chops — real lamb, not sheep, topped over veggie fried rice. That’s an OG dish on the menu from day one.

“We put the lollipop lamb chops on 10 years ago — they still go crazy!”

🍲 Gumbo That’ll Warm Your Soul

Rico, the in-house creative, brought the 🔥 with their chicken gumbo — packed with noodles, sausage, okra, jalapeños, and more. They ain’t tellin’ you everything that’s in it, but trust — it’s everything.

“Gumbo is a mixture of everything — and it fills you up,” Musheya said.

🕛 Hours, Orders, and Patience

Everything is made fresh, not fast. So call it in, chill for a bit, and get it hot and ready the right way.

📍 Location: The Pasta Bowl, NW Detroit off Six Mile

📞 Call ahead: 313-272-2695

📲 Follow: @pastabowldetroit on Instagram

Open Tuesday–Saturday, 12–8 PM and Sunday until 7 PM.