At the Table with Tune-Up Man: Pasta Bowl is the Hidden Gem of Northwest Detroit

Tune-Up Man
In partnership with
Faygo
Faygo

By Tune-Up Man | 105.9 KISS-FM

What’s good, Detroit? It’s your guy Tune-Up Man, back in the city with another flavor-packed edition of At the Table, powered by that one and only real pop — Faygo! And this time, we’re keepin’ it 100 in Northwest Detroit, just off Six Mile and the Southfield Freeway, at a spot you need in your life — The Pasta Bowl.

🧑‍🍳 Chef Musheya Glenn – 10 Years of Sauce, Soul & Success

Let me introduce y’all to the boss lady, Musheya Glenn. She’s been running Pasta Bowl since 2015 — that’s nearly a decade of scratch-made sauces, fire bowls, and straight-up Detroit love.

“Tune-Up been supporting me since before I had a brick and mortar,” Musheya said. Real recognize real.

🔥 Custom Cajun Alfredo with All the Heat

She made me a bowl built just for me. Creamy Cajun Alfredo, packed with chicken, salmon, AND shrimp — protein heavy like I like it. And you can choose your pasta too — linguine, cavatappi, fettuccine, and more on the way.

Let me tell you, the salmon had that kick. A little spice, a little sweet. Just how I like it.

🍤 New Favorites: Salmon Bites & Lamb Chops

You gotta check the fried salmon bite bowl drizzled in house-made bourbon sauce. Got that Asian feel — but Detroit flavor all day.

And don’t forget the lamb chopsreal lamb, not sheep, topped over veggie fried rice. That’s an OG dish on the menu from day one.

“We put the lollipop lamb chops on 10 years ago — they still go crazy!”

🍲 Gumbo That’ll Warm Your Soul

Rico, the in-house creative, brought the 🔥 with their chicken gumbo — packed with noodles, sausage, okra, jalapeños, and more. They ain’t tellin’ you everything that’s in it, but trust — it’s everything.

“Gumbo is a mixture of everything — and it fills you up,” Musheya said.

🕛 Hours, Orders, and Patience

Everything is made fresh, not fast. So call it in, chill for a bit, and get it hot and ready the right way.

📍 Location: The Pasta Bowl, NW Detroit off Six Mile

📞 Call ahead: 313-272-2695

📲 Follow: @pastabowldetroit on Instagram

Open Tuesday–Saturday, 12–8 PM and Sunday until 7 PM.

You want me at your spot next? Hit me up at kissfmdetroit.com or follow @TuneUpMan on all socials.

Tune-Up Man
Tune-Up In The Afternoon! He's been with Beasley media for the last 5 years. I like writing about sports National and Local. When it comes to content. Tune-Up writes articles on Detroit sports teams. And national celebrities, as well as local restaurants, including hidden gem Detroit restaurants.
