At the Table with Tune-Up Man: Houston TX Hot Chicken Brings the Heat to Michigan

By Tune-Up Man | 105.9 KISS-FM

What’s up, Detroit? It’s your boy Tune-Up Man, and we’re back with another spicy edition of At the Table, brought to you by Faygo — the one true pop. Have you tried the Bubble Pop or Super Pop yet? You better get on that.

This time, I hit up Houston TX Hot Chicken in Troy, and let me tell you right now… 🔥🔥🔥.

Don’t let the name fool you — this firebird flew in straight from Las Vegas, and now it’s lighting up the east side of Michigan with locations in Troy, Sterling Heights, and Novi. They even got one coming soon to Toledo. Everybody’s talking about it — and now I know why.

🍗 Let’s Talk Chicken

First up: chicken and waffles. Say less. Crinkle cut fries? Thicker than your average — no hollowness here. I’m talking all potato. You pick your heat level, and they bring it — from honey butter to “Houston, We Have a Problem.” That last one? Scorpion pepper heat. So hot you gotta sign a waiver.

And these juicy nuggets? Ain’t nothing dry about ‘em. Made fresh, never frozen, marinated 24-48 hours in-house, and pressure-fried. You feel that heat hit your soul, then cool it off with one of three custom lemonades.

My guy Bill Panos, co-owner of the Michigan locations, said it best:

“What does Houston mean? Quality. That’s what Houston means.”

🧊 The Cool Down

Don’t sleep on the dessert. I had the Waffle Shake — a blend of ice cream, maple syrup, and a hot Belgian waffle that melts into your cup like magic. It’s wild. I’ve never had anything like it.

Want that loaded fry goodness too? Fries, pickles, coleslaw, house-made sauce (secret ingredient: mango). You know I was all over that.

🏠 Bring the Fam

Houston TX Hot Chicken ain’t just food, it’s an experience. Whether you’re feeding the crew, the office, or just yourself, everything comes boxed up like a premium lunch kit. Perfect for taking back to the crib — or the desk if you can’t wait.

So if you’re in Troy, pull up to Big Beaver and Crooks and ask for the “Tune-Up Special.” Just tell ‘em you want everything Tune-Up had — you won’t regret it.

🛑 Want me to pull up to your spot next?

📲 Hit up kissfmdetroit.com or follow me @TuneUpMan on all platforms.