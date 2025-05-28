Michigan 4-Star Tight End Commit Matt Ludwig Exhibits Unbridled Talent

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 22: Fans watch a Michigan Wolverines flag after a score against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Michigan tight end commit Matt Ludwig possesses the type of dedication on the field that any coach would admire.

Ludwig, who announced his verbal pledge to the Wolverines during the week of May 19, moved from Post Falls, Idaho, to Billings ahead of his sophomore season. Despite sustaining a finger injury in practice the week before the team's opener, Ludwig didn't let adversity hold him back. Instead, he wore a splint for the first part of the season.

“That's when I thought he's really special because the team means a lot to him,” Billings (Montana) West football coach Rob Stanton told MLive in an interview. “He was just like, ‘I'm not gonna miss a game. I still have nine fingers I can use.'”

Ludwig, nicknamed “Moose,” had quickly become one of the top tight-end recruits in the country, now entering his senior year. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 219 player and No. 11 tight end nationally. Ludwig is the only prospect from Montana in the last 20 years to be ranked among the top 500 nationally and the fifth-ranked within the top 1,000.

During his sophomore season at Billings West, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder finished 9-2. He led his team with 53 catches for 822 yards while lining up at multiple positions. Stanton utilized Ludwig as an in-line tight end and as an H-back, leveraging his blocking skills and ability to run the ball.

Michigan offered him in April 2024, and Ludwig became one of the Wolverines' top overall targets this cycle.