Common’s ‘Be’ Album Gets 20th Anniversary Release with New Remixes

Common's classic album Be just turned 20, and UMe is celebrating by releasing a special anniversary edition now available on all streaming platforms. This updated version features fresh remixes and instrumental tracks, complementing Common's 2005 masterwork.

For the first time, 11 instrumental tracks are accessible in digital form, meaning you can finally stream these songs. The new edition also features some cool updates. A reworked version of "The Corner" features Mos Def and Scarface, and "Go!" gains a new vibe with Joy Denalane's vocals.

If you're into vinyl, you're in luck. A clear yellow marble vinyl will hit the stores on August 22. It's a two-disc set split between original tracks and instrumentals. Some copies will carry Common's autograph, so you might want to keep an eye out for the rare finds if you're a collector.

Be made waves when it first dropped in 2005. The album climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold by the RIAA. It also received four Grammy nominations, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for "The Corner."

Even 20 years later, it continues to receive love. The album landed spots on major lists, including Billboard's 100 Greatest Rap Albums of All Time and Rolling Stone's Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time.

Some of the most-loved tracks in the project include "Testify," "The Corner," and "They Say," which brought together Common, Kanye West, and John Legend. These songs continue to rack up streams, now reaching the hundreds of millions.

The GRAMMYs weren't small either. They came in strong categories, with "Testify" being nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance and "They Say" earning recognition for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.