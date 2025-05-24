This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 24
May 24 is an unforgettable date for hip-hop and R&B fans. This day has seen many moments in these popular genres that continue to inspire their fans. One celebrated figure whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper G-Eazy, who was born in 1989. His third album and major label debut, These Things Happen from 2014, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and reached the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. His highest-charting song on the singles chart is "No Limit," the lead single from his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned. Featuring rappers Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, the track peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
May 24 is associated with the release of several genre-defining albums and charting singles:
- 1994: American rap group Heavy D & the Boyz dropped their fifth and final album, Nuttin' but Love. This was their most successful release, charting at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2005: American hip-hop duo Young Gunz released their second album, Brothers from Another, through Roc-A-Fella Records. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2005: American rapper Fat Joe dropped "Get It Poppin'" from his sixth album, All or Nothing. The song, featuring the rapper Nelly, debuted at No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 before it peaked at No. 9.
- 2019: American rapper Moneybagg Yo released his second album, 43va Heartless. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
- 2019: American rapper YG dropped his fourth album, 4Real 4Real, through 4Hunnid Records and Def Jam. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has seen significant achievements by hip-hop and R&B artists:
- 2005: American rapper Common released his sixth album, Be. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.
- 2012: Billboard announced that American R&B and soul singer Lionel Richie's 10th album, Tuskegee, was the second-biggest-selling album of the year, with 789,000 units sold. British icon Adele's 21 was the year's best-selling album, with 3.3 million copies sold.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry withstood several challenges and low points on this day:
- 2000: American rapper 50 Cent was rushed to the hospital after being shot nine times at close range. The rapper has directly referenced this incident in several of his songs, notably "Many Men (Wish Death Upon Me)" and "9 Shots."
- 2023: American rapper Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of postrelease supervision for drug trafficking. The "Trap Queen" hitmaker had pleaded guilty to drug charges the previous year.
This day brought the release of many critically acclaimed albums in these genres, with a legacy that still endures. It has also witnessed tragic events, including the attempted murder of one of hip-hop's greatest artists and the conviction of an up-and-coming star for drug trafficking conspiracy, making May 24 a day to remember in hip-hop and R&B history.