This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 24

May 24 is an unforgettable date for hip-hop and R&B fans. This day has seen many moments in these popular genres that continue to inspire their fans. One celebrated figure whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper G-Eazy, who was born in 1989. His third album and major label debut, These Things Happen from 2014, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and reached the top of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. His highest-charting song on the singles chart is "No Limit," the lead single from his fifth studio album, The Beautiful & Damned. Featuring rappers Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, the track peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.