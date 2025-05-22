Howell’s ‘Coach Sarah’ Nominated for NHL Award, Honors Hockey Program for Players with Special Needs

“Coach Sarah” Dunkel-Jackson of Howell has been recognized as one of three U.S. finalists for The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award of the National Hockey League (NHL).

The award, named in honor of Willie O'Ree, the first Black player in the NHL, spotlights people who have positively impacted their communities or society through hockey. Dunkel-Jackson was nominated for her program, Hockey Challenge Camp, designed for kids with special needs. The program enables players with a love for hockey or who want to learn how to play to find an accessible, safe environment tailored to their learning styles.

Voting for The Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award ends on Sunday, May 25. Individuals can cast their votes for Coach Sarah and the Hockey Challenge Camp online.

“At registration, we learn from families about how best to support their child,” Dunkel-Jackson said in an interview with The Livingston Post. “My team of awesome community members, who have experience supporting kids with disabilities, and I come up with plans to safely support our players as they have fun with their buddies.”

Dunkel-Jackson's Hockey Challenge Camp begins its third season in August. The program builds from her successful Baseball Challenge League, which enters its fifth season this fall. Participants of her programs range from ages 7 to adult.

Dunkel-Jackson told The Livingston Post that she was inspired to start the programs based on her experiences playing sports. She said that she always believed sports are for everyone. This mentality forms the foundation for her programs, S.A.F.E. or Sports Are For Everyone.