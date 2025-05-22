Hitting Pause: Taraji P. Henson Finds Purpose Beyond Hollywood
Taraji P. Henson took a much-needed break in Bali to reset, reflect, and return to Hollywood with fresh perspective.
When things got overwhelming in Hollywood, Taraji P. Henson did something bold—she took a month-long break and went to Bali.
The actress opened up about her decision during the Kering Women In Motion Talk at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety. Frustrated by unequal pay and other challenges in the industry, Henson knew she needed to step back.
“I was just frustrated and it was making me bitter, and I’m not a bitter person,” she said during the talk. “I made a promise to myself if I ever got there then it’s time to walk away. I’m not serving myself or the audience or the characters I play.”
The break gave her time to rest and rethink her path. When she returned, she felt “refreshed” and saw things in a new way.
“Sometimes in the industry you make it about the trophies and the awards and that’s never why I got into it,” Henson explained. “I came into this to change lives. The arts saved me.”
She also talked about learning to stop chasing things that didn’t truly matter to her and finding new focus. That included building her TPH by Taraji beauty brand, which gave her another source of income—one that didn’t depend on Hollywood.
Her trip to Bali and her personal journey are featured on the CNN reality show My Happy Place, which aired earlier this month.
By stepping away, Henson found clarity, balance, and a renewed sense of purpose.