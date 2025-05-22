Field of 156 to Tee Up for Rocket Classic June 26-29

ContestsEvents
DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JUNE 30: Sam Stevens of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

The Rocket Classic will have a field of 156 players teeing off at the Detroit Golf Club from June 26 to 29. This year, the first and only annual PGA Tour tournament held in Detroit marks its seventh anniversary.

The Detroit News reported several player commitments for the tournament, including all eligible past champions. The 2020 winner, Bryson DeChambeau, plays on LIV Golf and can't participate in PGA Tour events.

Past champions include 2023 winner Rickie Fowler and Cam Davis, the 2021 and 2024 two-time tournament champion. World No. 4 Collin Morikawa is also in the 2025 field.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Morikawa last participated in the Rocket Classic in 2023. That year, he faced a playoff with Adam Hadwin and Rickie Fowler in the final round of play. Fowler made an approximately 12-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to earn him the tournament title. Morikawa and Hadwin tied for second place.

Morikawa has hit highs and lows so far this year. He finished at 4-over-par at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hallow. His best came during the beginning of the year at the Sentry at Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii, where he shot a 32 under but finished second to Hideki Matsuyama at 35 under.

Tickets to attend the Rocket Classic begin at $73. Children 15 and younger are free with a ticketed adult. View more details online at RocketClassic.com.

Michael VyskocilWriter
