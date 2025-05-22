FGR’s Cora Williams Voted Top Senior Girls Track and Field Athlete in Michigan

Girls track and field student-athlete Cora Williams will leave a legacy behind at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. The senior has now added new recognition to her impressive accolades by being named the top senior girls' track and field athlete in Michigan.

Williams earned more than 50% of more than 9,000 votes in statewide voting. According to an MLive report, she overtook fierce competition with Isabel German from Lowell and Lucinda Paliani from Ann Arbor Huron, who finished second and third, respectively.

Williams set a new school record for the Fighting Irish in shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 9.5 inches, which allowed her to claim the Division 2 regional title.

In discus, Williams won the regional championship and now holds a new school record with a throw of 133 feet, 9 inches.

She is ranked third in Michigan for shot put and 11th in discus, holding the distinction for top shot putter in Division 2 and third in discus within the division.