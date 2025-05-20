En Vogue Kicks Off European Tour, Marks 35-Year Milestone with Original Members

The iconic singers of En Vogue start their 2025 European Tour in Antwerp this June. After 35 years of hits and harmonies, the original members stand ready to wow crowds once again.

During their visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show last week, Terry Ellis shared a glimpse into their past. "We put names in a pot and we settled on the name Vogue. And then of course we couldn't use Vogue because of the Vogue magazine," she said.

Jones, 63, jumped in and added, "and there was a group Vogue, called The Vogues."

Ellis continued, "So our producers came up with the idea to add the E-n, and we loved it."

Starting in Belgium, the tour winds through six countries. Fans in Denmark, Belgium, The Netherlands, the UK, Morocco, and Ireland will see the full lineup perform together. Maxine Jones returns to the stage after 13 years away.

Jones made her comeback at the NBA All-Star event two months ago. She spoke about the timing: "We had been in talks for a couple of years, and then we were just waiting for the right opportunity."

"We are huge fans of Jennifer and honored she invited us to chat about everything from our 35-year journey, being considered 'fashion forward' and taking a musical moment back in time," said Ellis.

Their first album, Born to Sing, changed R&B music in 1990. The record brought three smash hits: "Hold On," "Lies," and "Don't Go." "Hold On" earned them a Grammy for Top R&B single that year.

Musical roots run deep for these singers, who drew inspiration from giants like The Pointer Sisters and The Supremes. The 90s saw them soar higher with "Don't Let Go (Love)" and "Free Your Mind." Their team-up with Salt-N-Peppa on "Whatta Man" became an instant classic.