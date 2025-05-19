ContestsEvents
Win tickets to see Kindred The Family Soul!

Tickets available to the public on May 23rd at Ticketmaster.com. Click here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kindred The Family Soul at The Motor City Casino Soundboard November 2nd.

Tickets available to the public on May 23rd at Ticketmaster.com.

Click here for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kindred The Family Soul at The Motor City Casino Soundboard November 2nd.

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday May 19th, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday May 30th, 2025, 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday June 2nd, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM.

