Win Tickets to See Jagged Edge Live at The Aretha!
105.9 KISS-FM is giving you a chance to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th!
Listen to Ms. Jessica all week long — Monday, May 19th through Friday, May 23rd from 12PM to 3PM. When you hear the daily keyword, enter it in the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this can’t-miss R&B night on the riverfront.
Get ready to vibe with Jagged Edge’s smooth harmonies and unforgettable hits under the Detroit skyline.
🎟 Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com
🎤 Date: Friday, June 28, 2025
📍 Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
📲 How to Enter:
- Tune in from 12PM–3PM with Ms. Jessica and listen for the keyword.
- Enter the keyword below using the form.
- Limit one entry per day per person — so keep listening and keep entering!
🎉 Winners will be contacted directly with prize redemption details.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable R&B experience!
[Enter the Keyword Below ⬇️]
