Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order After Alleged Assault by Ex

What a rollercoaster it’s been for Skai Jackson! The former Disney Channel star has had quite the year. Recently, TMZ reported that Jackson filed a restraining order against her ex,…

What a rollercoaster it's been for Skai Jackson! The former Disney Channel star has had quite the year.

Recently, TMZ reported that Jackson filed a restraining order against her ex, Deondre Burgin, the father of her three-month-old son, Kasai. Jackson claimed in court documents that Burgin assaulted her on Mother’s Day while she was holding their baby. She said he slammed her head against a car window and punched her in the face.

And this isn’t the first time Jackson has been involved in a legal situation. Last year, the actress was cleared of charges after being arrested in connection with a domestic dispute. The altercation, which happened with her boyfriend, took place on August 8, 2024, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, deputies reviewed security footage from the park showing Jackson pushing her boyfriend. No weapons were involved, and no visible injuries were found.

"Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her," a rep for the actress stated, as reported by PEOPLE.

Earlier this year, Jackson announced the birth of her child. She shared the happy news on a Sunday, posting a sweet photo of her holding baby Kasai’s tiny hands. In the caption, she revealed his name.

The post came just days after she uploaded a “get ready with me” video showing her packing for the hospital.
Jackson had first revealed her pregnancy back in November, though she didn’t mention who the father was at the time. She seemed excited about the new chapter.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” she told PEOPLE. “My heart is so full!”

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
