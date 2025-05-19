Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order After Alleged Assault by Ex
What a rollercoaster it's been for Skai Jackson! The former Disney Channel star has had quite the year.
Recently, TMZ reported that Jackson filed a restraining order against her ex, Deondre Burgin, the father of her three-month-old son, Kasai. Jackson claimed in court documents that Burgin assaulted her on Mother’s Day while she was holding their baby. She said he slammed her head against a car window and punched her in the face.
And this isn’t the first time Jackson has been involved in a legal situation. Last year, the actress was cleared of charges after being arrested in connection with a domestic dispute. The altercation, which happened with her boyfriend, took place on August 8, 2024, at Universal Studios Hollywood.
According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, deputies reviewed security footage from the park showing Jackson pushing her boyfriend. No weapons were involved, and no visible injuries were found.
"Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her," a rep for the actress stated, as reported by PEOPLE.
Earlier this year, Jackson announced the birth of her child. She shared the happy news on a Sunday, posting a sweet photo of her holding baby Kasai’s tiny hands. In the caption, she revealed his name.
The post came just days after she uploaded a “get ready with me” video showing her packing for the hospital.
Jackson had first revealed her pregnancy back in November, though she didn’t mention who the father was at the time. She seemed excited about the new chapter.
“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” she told PEOPLE. “My heart is so full!”