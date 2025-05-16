‘Ease On Down The Road’ Dance Contest
Presented by 105.9 KISS-FM & The Wiz at The Fisher Theatre Get ready to ease on down the road with Mason & Angie as 105.9 KISS-FM celebrates The Wiz coming…
Presented by 105.9 KISS-FM & The Wiz at The Fisher Theatre
Get ready to ease on down the road with Mason & Angie as 105.9 KISS-FM celebrates The Wiz coming to Detroit!
Starting May 19th through June 13th, we’re inviting YOU to join the fun by learning the legendary “Ease On Down The Road” dance—then show us what you’ve got!
💃 How to Enter:
- Watch the video of Angie & Devon dancing their version of “Ease On Down The Road.”
- Film your own version of the dance!
- Upload your dance video using the form below.
Three (3) lucky participants will be selected to join Angie & Devon for a live dance-off at The Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, June 18th, just before the show begins!
🎉 Prizes:
✔️ Grand Prize Winner receives:
- A Zoom Dance Lesson with a choreographer from The Wiz
- A Gas Card
- $100 for a show T-shirt and souvenir program
- A pair of premium seats to the show
✔️ All 3 finalists receive:
- Great seats to The Wiz at The Fisher Theatre
- A chance to dance live in the lobby with Angie & Devon!
So grab your dancing shoes and show Detroit how you ease on down!
📅 Contest runs: May 19 – June 13
📍 Final contest: June 18 | Fisher Theatre Lobby
Let’s dance, Detroit!
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.