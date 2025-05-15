Win tickets to the KISS BLOCK PARTY featuring Maxwell and Marsha Ambrosius!

The KISS Summer Block Party is back for 2025 and we are bringing you a GREAT show!
You can join KISS-FM August 22nd for Maxwell and Marsha Ambrosius at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre for a great night of fun and music!
KISS-FM will start the party in the Aretha Plaza next to the Box Office with DJ's mixing your favorite songs and plenty of giveaways and vendors to help get you fired up before the show!
You don't want to miss this show!
Register below for a chance to win tickets to the show!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Thursday May 15th , 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Sunday August 17th , 2025. KISS-FM will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday August 18th, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $155. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM