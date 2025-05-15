Win tickets to the KISS BLOCK PARTY featuring Maxwell and Marsha Ambrosius!

The KISS Summer Block Party is back for 2025 and we are bringing you a GREAT show!

You can join KISS-FM August 22nd for Maxwell and Marsha Ambrosius at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre for a great night of fun and music!

KISS-FM will start the party in the Aretha Plaza next to the Box Office with DJ's mixing your favorite songs and plenty of giveaways and vendors to help get you fired up before the show!

You don't want to miss this show!

Register below for a chance to win tickets to the show!