This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 15

May 15 is a memorable date in Hip-Hop and R&B. This day has hosted numerous culture-shaping moments with lasting ramifications.

One influential artist whose birthday falls on this day is American rapper Melle Mel, who was born in 1961. He's best known as the songwriter and lead vocalist of the hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. The group's innovative use of break-beat DJing and socially conscious lyrics paved the way for many future hip-hop legends, including, Public Enemy, The Roots, N.W.A, Notorious B.I.G, Beastie Boys, and Tupac Shakur. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, becoming the first Hip-Hop artist act to receive the honor.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day witnessed the release of several chart-topping hip-hop and R&B albums:

2001: American rapper Missy Elliott released her third album, Miss… So Addictive. The album, featuring hits such as "Get Ur Freak On" and "One Minute Man", debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Missy Elliott released her third album, Miss… So Addictive. The album, featuring hits such as "Get Ur Freak On" and "One Minute Man", debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: American rapper Future dropped his eighth album, High Off Life. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

American rapper Future dropped his eighth album, High Off Life. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2020: American rapper Polo G released his second album, The Goat, through Columbia Records. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Cultural Milestones

May 15 has been the backdrop to several important cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1963: R&B and Soul legend Ray Charles bagged the GRAMMY Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for his rendition of Don Gibson's "I Can't Stop Loving You" at the 5th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Charles' version had also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks the previous year.

R&B and Soul legend Ray Charles bagged the GRAMMY Award for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for his rendition of Don Gibson's "I Can't Stop Loving You" at the 5th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Charles' version had also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks the previous year. 1986: American hip-hop group Run-DMC dropped their third album, Raising Hell, featuring production by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin. It made history as the first rap album to go Platinum and Multi-Platinum.

American hip-hop group Run-DMC dropped their third album, Raising Hell, featuring production by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin. It made history as the first rap album to go Platinum and Multi-Platinum. 1990: Music icon Mariah Carey released her debut single, "Visions of Love," from her eponymous debut album. The sultry ballad, regarded as one of the singer's best songs, debuted at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the top of the chart nine weeks later. The song and Carey's vocal performance have been cited as influences by many music stars, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Christina Aguilera.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 15 has also heralded many low moments in hip-hop and R&B:

2015: American R&B and jazz singer Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly died of heart failure at the age of 70. She is remembered as an opening act for influential Motown artists, including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Gladys Knight.

American R&B and jazz singer Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly died of heart failure at the age of 70. She is remembered as an opening act for influential Motown artists, including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Gladys Knight. 2021: American rapper Mike Darole was shot and killed during a botched robbery outside his home in California. He had survived a near-fatal shooting just six years earlier.