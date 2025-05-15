Kid Cudi Announces 320-Page Memoir, New Single and Film Projects

Music star Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi is ready to open up and share his story, and you'll get to read all about it this August. His upcoming 320-page book, CUDI THE MEMMOIR, published by Simon & Schuster, charts his life journey from his early days to his current milestone.

"I cannot wait for u guys to read it. Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40. Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons," shared Mescudi on his Instagram.

Inside its pages, you'll see the real Cudi through his artwork, with his distinctive cartoon face adorning the cover. The personal snapshots from his youth and music days also help bring his story to life.

The publisher bills this work as a raw and fearless memoir from the GRAMMY-winning artist. Readers will get to witness Mescudi's battles with dark moods, substance use, and self-doubt.

He's now slowing down at all. Just after releasing his latest single "Neverland" on May 11, Cudi's companion film Neverland will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Moving into 2026, Mescudi plans to step behind the camera to direct his first horror/romance film, When the Light Dies.

Since breaking through with Day 'N' Nite in 2008, he's dropped nine more albums. His most recent work, Insano, was a 2024 hit, and he followed it with Insano (Nitro Mega) this year.