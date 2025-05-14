Bad Credit? No Problem With Regina!
Time for a new ride? Regina the Queen of Car Loans is matching your down payment up to $500! But, she can only handle 25 of these deals this month!…
In partnership with
Lunghamer Automotive
Time for a new ride? Regina the Queen of Car Loans is matching your down payment up to $500! But, she can only handle 25 of these deals this month! Whether you or that new grad needs an update, go see Regina at Joe Lunghamer Chevrolet! Bad credit? Not a problem! 105.9 KISS FM listeners can get approved with Regina, the QUEEN of car loans! Click here to learn more.