ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Quench Your Thirst

House of Faygo is shaking things up! Let us know your favorite flavors! There’s so many to choose from, including Jolly Green Apple, Bubble Pop!, Super Pop, Zero Sugar Cotton…

Alex Cauthren
Faygo
In partnership with
Faygo
Faygo

House of Faygo is shaking things up! Let us know your favorite flavors! There's so many to choose from, including Jolly Green Apple, Bubble Pop!, Super Pop, Zero Sugar Cotton Candy, Ohana Blueberry Lemonade, Ohana Peach Melon, and more. Get your Faygo at your favorite retailer today. Rock Faygo wherever you go! New merch has dropped, get it here!

faygo
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Bad Credit? No Problem With Regina!
105.9 Kiss-FMBad Credit? No Problem With Regina!Alex Cauthren
Faygo
105.9 Kiss-FMDon’t Miss A Single SipAlex Cauthren
Solutions not slogans
105.9 Kiss-FMSolutions Not Slogans: Real Change for Detroit, One Issue at a TimeAngie Starr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect