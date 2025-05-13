ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

“Win Tickets Before You Can Buy Them” to see Scarface with Too Short!

You can win tickets before they go on sale to see Scarface with Too Short at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre June 27th.  Tickets on sale this Friday May 16th at…

Ben Perez
Scarface & Too Short The Function

You can win tickets before they go on sale to see Scarface with Too Short at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre June 27th.

 Tickets on sale this Friday May 16th at the Aretha Franklin box office or Ticketmaster.com.

Click Here to get your tickets!

Register to win here!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at kissfmdetroit.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Tuesday May 13, 2025 and 10:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET)  on Friday May 16, 2025. WCSX will randomly select Five (5) winners on Friday May 16, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') isTBD. Up to five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of KISS-FM. KISS-FM General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here KISS Detroit Master Rules - 105.9 Kiss-FM.

Aretha Franklin AmphitheatreScarfaceToo Short
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
Red, White & Win Giveaway
ContestsRed, White & Win GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Mason and starr
ContestsRegister to see the premiere of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning with Mason & Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 mile in Detroit on May 23rd!John Kimbrough
R&b cookout
ContestsWin Tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout!Matt Christopherson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect