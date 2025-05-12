Win Tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout!
105.9 KISS-FM is serving up the smoothest ticket in town! Listen to Tune-Up all week — Monday, May 12th through Friday, May 16th from 3PM to 7PM. When you hear…
Listen to Tune-Up all week — Monday, May 12th through Friday, May 16th from 3PM to 7PM. When you hear the code word, enter it in the form below for your chance to win!
🎟️ Prize: A pair of tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout
🎤 Featuring: Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci (of Jodeci and K-Ci & JoJo), and El DeBarge
📍 Where: Little Caesars Arena
📅 When: Friday, September 5th
Tickets are on sale now at 313Presents.com and LiveNation.com.
👇 Enter the code word below and get ready for a night of legendary R&B!
