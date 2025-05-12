ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout!

105.9 KISS-FM is serving up the smoothest ticket in town! Listen to Tune-Up all week — Monday, May 12th through Friday, May 16th from 3PM to 7PM. When you hear…

Matt Christopherson
Matt Christopherson
R&b cookout

105.9 KISS-FM is serving up the smoothest ticket in town!

Listen to Tune-Up all week — Monday, May 12th through Friday, May 16th from 3PM to 7PM. When you hear the code word, enter it in the form below for your chance to win!

🎟️ Prize: A pair of tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout

🎤 Featuring: Charlie Wilson, Babyface, K-Ci (of Jodeci and K-Ci & JoJo), and El DeBarge

📍 Where: Little Caesars Arena

📅 When: Friday, September 5th

Tickets are on sale now at 313Presents.com and LiveNation.com.

👇 Enter the code word below and get ready for a night of legendary R&B!

BabyfaceCharlie WilsonEl DebargeJodeciK-CiTune-Up
Matt Christopherson
Matt ChristophersonEditor

Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.

Related Stories
Red, White & Win Giveaway
ContestsRed, White & Win GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Mason and starr
ContestsRegister to see the premiere of Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning with Mason & Starr at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema on 8 mile in Detroit on May 23rd!John Kimbrough
Father's Day
ContestsEnter to win $2,000 for Dad!Doug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect