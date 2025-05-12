Grammy Winner Doechii Speaks Out About Met Gala Umbrella Drama After Video Takes Off Online

At The Mark Hotel in New York City, Doechii had an unexpected moment when the elevator doors opened too soon. The star needed quick cover from cameras before her scheduled Met Gala entrance. "Give me another umbrella now — and another. I need more f------ umbrellas," she said to her staff while shouting profanities, as seen on a now-viral TikTok post.

Two days later, she shared her side of the story by posting a TikTok, joking, "God forbid a girl needs more umbrellas. In the caption, she added, "All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn't trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside)."

Her friend JT also stepped up to defend her in the comments. "That was anxietyyyyyyy! Big night! Your debut! Getty was there, I get it! You ate!" she commented on Doechii's post.

For her first-ever Met Gala walk, the "Anxiety" artist stunned in a bold Louis Vuitton outfit designed by Pharrell Williams. Her interesting mix of a monogram blazer, checkered shorts, and a cigar prop fit perfectly with the night's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.

She also opened up on her Instagram story later that night, saying, "We've been dreaming about this Met for a long time and the theme this year is in such alignment with who I am [and] what I stand for. It's nothing but God that this year was our debut," as noted in Huffington Post.