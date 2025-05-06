This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 6

May 6 is a historic day in Hip-Hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has hosted numerous iconic moments that continue to impact the music industry. One important artist who has a birthday on this day is rapper Meek Mill, who was born in 1987. His five solo albums all entered the Billboard 200's top five. He's also the founder of Dream Chasers Records, which has signed several rising star rappers, including Lil Snupe, Calboy, and Vory.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hits and albums were released on May 6:

1997: American Hip-Hop duo Steady Mobb'n released their debut album, Pre-Meditated Drama, with No Limit Records. It had decent commercial success, reaching No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2008: Krizz Kaliko dropped his debut album, Vitiligo. The album charted at No. 167 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

2014: Acclaimed independent rapper Tech N9ne released his 14th album, Strangeulation, through his Strange Music record label. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped several charts, including Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, and the Independent Albums chart.

2016: American rapper Rittz released his third album, Top of the Line, via Tech N9ne's Strange Music label. It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 6 has seen several pivotal cultural moments occur in the hip-hop and R&B industry, including:

1982: Motown queen Diana Ross was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a solo artist. She is one of the few artists with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, one for her work with the iconic R&B girl group The Supremes and the other as a solo artist.

2022: American rapper Jack Harlow released his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and topped the charts in Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, and Lithuania.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These transformations in the hip-hop and R&B world happened on this day:

2013: Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three years in jail and three more in home confinement for federal tax evasion. The former Fugees star had failed to pay taxes on $1 million.

2021: Pervis Staples, a founding member of the American R&B and gospel group Staple Singers, died at the age of 85. The legendary group was known for songs such as "Let's Do It Again," "I'll Take You There," and "Respect Yourself."