Win Tickets to See Iniko Live in Detroit!
Listen to Ms. Jessica on 105.9 KISS-FM for your chance to experience the powerful voice and energy of Iniko live on the “Awakening The Empire Tour.” 📅 Contest Dates: Monday,…
Listen to Ms. Jessica on 105.9 KISS-FM for your chance to experience the powerful voice and energy of Iniko live on the “Awakening The Empire Tour.”
📅 Contest Dates:
Monday, May 5 – Friday, May 9
Time: 12PM – 3PM with Ms. Jessica
Each weekday during her show, Ms. Jessica will drop a secret code word. When you hear it, come back to this page and enter the code word in the form below.
🎁 Prize:
A pair of tickets to see Iniko live at The Majestic Theatre in Detroit on October 3rd, 2025.
🎟️ Tickets on sale now via Ticketweb.
🔐 Enter the Code Word Below:
Only correct entries will be eligible to win.
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.