Win Jagged Edge Tickets with Tune-Up on 105.9 KISS-FM!
Tune in to Tune-Up every afternoon on 105.9 KISS-FM, Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9, from 3PM to 7PM for your chance to win tickets to one of the…
Tune in to Tune-Up every afternoon on 105.9 KISS-FM, Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9, from 3PM to 7PM for your chance to win tickets to one of the hottest R&B shows of the summer!
Each day, Tune-Up will announce a secret code word live on-air. When you hear it, come back to this page and enter it in the form below.
🎁 Prize:
A pair of tickets to see Jagged Edge live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday, June 28th, 2025.
🎟️ Click here to get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.
🔐 Enter the Code Word Below:
Only valid code words will qualify you to win.
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.