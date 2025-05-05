Rihanna Keeps It Real on Motherhood and Music

Rihanna gave her fans a small glimpse into her life as a mother last week when she posted a creative parenting hack on Instagram using a banana face filter that her sons RZA and Riot love.

Instagram @badgalriri

The video went viral, and fans quickly appreciated the star's honest and relatable parenting style. "RZA is just an empath," Rihanna says. "He's so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything. And Riot, he's just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing."

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky continue to embrace family life. Sources close to the couple say they've adjusted to life as a family of four with joy and affection. Following Riot's birth, Rihanna reportedly feels her family is now complete. However, speculation has grown recently about a potential third child, especially after she was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles. "They're not shy about telling people they're always trying – they're very open about it. They've always been very affectionate with each other and they seem more in love than," a source shared.

In a March 2023 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna reflected on motherhood's life-changing impact: "Oh, my God, it's legendary," she says of her roller-coaster first months as a mother. "It's everything. You really don't remember life before; that's the craziest thing ever." She also mentioned how RZA initially struggled with the adjustment to becoming a big brother but has since embraced the role.