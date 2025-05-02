World Atlas Names 7 Best Detroit Neighborhoods to Call Home in 2025

Detroit's continued revitalization is transforming the Motor City into a community that makes a great place to live.

World Atlas uplifted the following communities as the best examples of places that have an attractive blend of history, affordability, and spirit that appeals to a wide range of homeowners:

Corktown

East English Village

Indian Village

Marina District

Midtown

Sherwood Forest

Woodbridge

"Detroit's revitalization continues to bring exciting opportunities to neighborhoods across the city, offering a diverse mix of historic charm, cultural vibrancy, and family-friendly appeal," according to a statement on the World Atlas website. "From the welcoming vibe of Corktown and the cultural energy of Midtown to the scenic waterfront lifestyle of the Marina District, Detroit truly has something for every homebuyer."

World Atlas praised Corktown's exquisitely preserved Victorian homes and its highly walkable neighborhood within proximity of the famous Michigan Central Startion revitalization project.

Midtown's attractive home prices around $350,000 and affordable rental opportunities appeal to residents who appreciate amenities such as access to the family-friendly Cass Park.

With many of its homes on the National Register of Historic Places, Indian Village features plenty of places to stroll and take in the area's architectural treasures.

Woodbridge's tree-lined streets create a place where community thrives amid cultural events, farmers markets, and outdoor recreation.

Residents of Sherwood Forest appreciate the neighborhood's homes boasting spacious yards and plenty of places to eat, shop, and explore along the Avenue of Fashion on Livernois Avenue.

East English Village offers timeless, historic charm with attractive home prices averaging around $200,000 and abundant outdoor recreation for families.