U of M Olympic Gymnast Paul Juda Follows NCAA Victory with Marriage Proposal

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 31: Paul Juda of Team United States celebrates after his routine on the high bar during the Artistic Gymnastics Men’s All-Around Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

It's been quite a year for University of Michigan men's gymnastics team captain Paul Juda. Following his medal-winning performance in the 2024 Olympic Games, Juda capped off his collegiate gymnastics career with an NCAA national championship win for the Wolverines on Saturday, April 26. It's only the seventh time in the program's history that the men's team has secured this honor.

But Juda didn't stop there. Following the competition, Juda proposed to his girlfriend at the Crisler Center.

"I felt it in my heart. I brought the ring and go, 'I'm going to give myself the chance to do it. If it feels right, I'm going to send it. If it doesn't, then whatever,'" Juda said in an interview with CBS News Detroit. "We win the national championship, I'm crying my eyes out, but most importantly, I got the partner for the rest of my life here."

Juda is used to setting high-achieving goals. During his final season with the Wolverines, Juda said he wrote down, "'Team Champions Big Ten, Team Champions NCAA.'"

When asked how winning the NCAA championship compared to his Olympic victory, Juda said the experience was everything he ever wanted. "I wanted to hold that trophy," he admitted.