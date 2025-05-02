ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

New Owners to Revitalize Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron

Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron is now under new ownership. Bridge Harbour Partners LLC purchased the property in January 2024. The new owners are focused on revitalizing it to…

Michael Vyskocil

Aerial view of boats jet ski in dock in summer Finland. Colorful landscape with sailboats and motorboats in sea bay, jetty, clear blue sea. Top view of harbor

Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron is now under new ownership. Bridge Harbour Partners LLC purchased the property in January 2024. The new owners are focused on revitalizing it to create new experiences around boating for members of the community.

Several infrastructure enhancements are underway at the Bridge Harbour Marina, including rebuilding the dock, landscaping upgrades, and improving the marina's amenities. The marina has 264 slips and features contemporary bathing facilities with a locker room, an indoor recreation room, a laundry room, an outdoor heated pool, a picnic area, and tennis and pickleball courts.

In a statement shared with Blue Water Healthy Living, the marina's general manager, Chris Weir, explained that “there has been a significant investment in infrastructure to improve safety, convenience, and waterfront enjoyment. Bridge Harbour Marina has a renewed focus on customer service, a family-friendly atmosphere, and clean, modern facilities.”

Visit Bridge Harbour Marina's website for more details about the renovations.

Port Huron
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Mark Your Calendars: Ford Fireworks Show Returns to Detroit River on June 23
Local NewsMark Your Calendars: Ford Fireworks Show Returns to Detroit River on June 23Michael Vyskocil
Glassblowing, Cocktails Come Together at New Dearborn Bar
Local NewsGlassblowing, Cocktails Come Together at New Dearborn BarMichael Vyskocil
New Proton Arc Therapy Piloted for Cancer Treatment at Royal Oak Hospital
Local NewsNew Proton Arc Therapy Piloted for Cancer Treatment at Royal Oak HospitalMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect