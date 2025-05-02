New Owners to Revitalize Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron

Aerial view of boats jet ski in dock in summer Finland. Colorful landscape with sailboats and motorboats in sea bay, jetty, clear blue sea. Top view of harbor

Bridge Harbour Marina of Port Huron is now under new ownership. Bridge Harbour Partners LLC purchased the property in January 2024. The new owners are focused on revitalizing it to create new experiences around boating for members of the community.

Several infrastructure enhancements are underway at the Bridge Harbour Marina, including rebuilding the dock, landscaping upgrades, and improving the marina's amenities. The marina has 264 slips and features contemporary bathing facilities with a locker room, an indoor recreation room, a laundry room, an outdoor heated pool, a picnic area, and tennis and pickleball courts.

In a statement shared with Blue Water Healthy Living, the marina's general manager, Chris Weir, explained that “there has been a significant investment in infrastructure to improve safety, convenience, and waterfront enjoyment. Bridge Harbour Marina has a renewed focus on customer service, a family-friendly atmosphere, and clean, modern facilities.”