Michigan Man Waits 40 Years to Become $6M Scratch-Off Winner
A Macomb County man said he “nearly fainted” after discovering he won $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $6,000,000 Wealth scratch-off game. The 60-year-old scratch-off winner, who requested to remain…
A Macomb County man said he "nearly fainted" after discovering he won $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $6,000,000 Wealth scratch-off game.
The 60-year-old scratch-off winner, who requested to remain anonymous, said he has played the scratch-offs for over 40 years, hoping for a win.
"When I scratched the ticket and saw I won $6 million, I thought I was going to faint! I had to scan it on the Lottery app to double-check it because I didn't believe what I was seeing. It still feels surreal," he told CBS News Detroit in an interview.
The man said he bought the $6 million winning ticket for $50 at Najors Liquor & Deli, 43903 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights. He chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $4.1 million. With his winnings, the man plans to take a vacation and save the rest.
According to the CBS News Detroit report, players have won over $36 million playing $6,000,000 Wealth since the game launched in March. As noted by the Michigan Lottery, each ticket gives players a chance to win prizes from $50 up to $6 million. More than $281 million in prize money remains up for the taking, including two $6 million top prizes.