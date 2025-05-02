Mark Your Calendars: Ford Fireworks Show Returns to Detroit River on June 23

Detroit, Michigan Ford fireworks taken from Windsor, Ontario on the Detroit river with the downtown skyline visible behind the fireworks.

Detroit's annual Ford fireworks show will return to the Detroit River on June 23.

Organized by The Parade Company, the 67th annual pyrotechnics spectacular will launch at 10 p.m. and light up the Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, skylines for approximately 24 minutes.

Hundreds of thousands are anticipated to assemble in downtown Detroit to watch the fireworks spectacular, which will be broadcast on WDIV-TV Channel 4 and feature over 10,000 fireworks effects.

“The Ford Fireworks is one of the most celebrated shows in America, and we are elated to bring Detroit and well beyond this spectacular summer fireworks display,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, in a news release shared with MLive. “We are honored to work with the remarkable team at Ford Motor Company to bring the people of Detroit and our region this world-class event for the 67th year.”

If you want to catch the fireworks extravaganza from a rooftop perch, the Ford Fireworks Rooftop Party at Center Garage near the river will put you in a prime viewing spot. This fundraising event for the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation will include a superb view of the fireworks, Your Generation in Concert, catering by Andiamo, games, and more fun activities.

Tickets for the experience are $350 per person and $125 for children 6 years old and younger. Visit theparade.org to purchase tickets.

You can also catch the fireworks from several popular public viewing locations, including Belle Isle, Hart Plaza, and over the Canadian border in Windsor, Ontario.