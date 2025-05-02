Man in Rooster Costume Runs Nearly 150 Miles to Raise Funds for Addiction Recovery Programs

It's not a bad joke; it's not a dream. A man in a rooster costume has been running around Washtenaw County lately and is taking to the road to raise funds for local addiction recovery programs.

Ypsilanti native Mateo Hayes, 40, is running one mile for every $20 someone donates to Dawn Farm and Home of New Vision programs. Under the Trump administration, these programs are in danger of losing funding from federal grant cuts.

According to MLive, on April 1, Dawn Farm was mandated to discontinue any programs funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, an approximately $2 trillion economic stimulus plan approved by Congress in 2021. The order affects the nonprofit's Strong Roots recovery program, which offers housing for parents with young children.

Anna Byberg, Dawn Farm president, said that $325,000 in grant funding has been eliminated for the nonprofit this fiscal year.

As of April 25, Hayes has run more than 83 miles and "owes" 60 more for a donation equivalent of approximately $3,000.

For Hayes, raising funds for addiction recovery is personal.

“I stayed in sober living for the first two years of my sobriety, and I just know how important it was,” Hayes said in an interview with MLive. “I was a chronic relapser. This last time, I was facing homelessness again. I was hopelessly addicted to alcohol and crack cocaine. And coming to Dawn Farm this last time — I was able to get hope.”

Hayes said he chose to run in the rooster suit, the symbol of Dawn Farm, to catch people's attention. He tackles the miles where he can, running in his suit to and from the Ann Arbor restaurant where he works.