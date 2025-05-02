Francis Ford Coppola Visits the Henry Ford to Talk History, Humanity

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Honoree Francis Ford Coppola speaks onstage during the AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola revisited his native state on Sunday, April 27, for an event at the Henry Ford in Dearborn. More than 800 fans of Coppola's work gathered to hear the Hollywood legend talk about history, humanity, and society.

The Henry Ford has been screening selections from Coppola's film repertoire throughout April, including "The Godfather" films, "The Cotton Club," "The Conversation," and "The Rain People."

Sunday's 90-minute presentation by Coppola was connected to a screening of "Megalopolis," Coppola's self-funded 2024 sci-fi drama. The movie looks at modern times and compares contemporary culture to ancient Rome by following an architect, played by Adam Driver, who has the power to stop time.

During his presentation, Coppola said his idea for "Megalopolis," which he admitted he had been working for close to 50 years, was disregarded by many in the industry as a "ridiculous" idea.

"And it probably was," Coppola said.

Coppola claimed he is $100 million in debt for the movie. "Megalopolis," which plays May 30 and 31 at the Henry Ford, raked in $14.4 million worldwide during its theatrical release.

Rather than focusing on his rise to Hollywood film fame during his talk, Coppola instead chose to focus on 10 topics, a list of unavoidable subjects present in everyone's life, including time, money, work, education, art and celebration, and how to use them to create a better sense of balance.

"I want to change all the things that rule us and dominate us and make them things we love," he said in comments recorded by The Detroit News.

Coppola also spoke about his Detroit heritage. He described being born to a father who played flute for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. His middle name is a tribute to the Ford family's legacy in Michigan.