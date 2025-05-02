‘Do It for Dan’ Memorial Ride Set for Sunday, May 4

Wide shot of a beautiful lake with the bottom visible in the clear waters

An upcoming memorial ride will honor the life and legacy of a bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on April 24, 2019.

Dan Horal died while cycling in the Island Lake Recreation Area. He was hit by a distracted driver and was killed as a result of his injuries two days later.

The seventh annual "Do It for Dan" Ride will take place on Sunday, May 4, beginning at 2:45 p.m. at the JCPenney store in the Green Oak Village Place Mall. The ride starts at 3 p.m. and will travel to the Island Lake Recreation Area via the Mike Levine Trail connector.

Participants will ride 6 miles to the memorial tree where Dan was struck and then return to Dodge Park for a community event. A Rolling Stone Wood Fire Pizza truck will be available, and various tents for community partners will be set up.

After Horal's death, Hometown Bicycles in Brighton organized the “Do It for Dan” Memorial Ride, which brought together more than 500 people to finish the ride that Dan never completed. Following the inaugural event, the annual ride was created to honor Horal's memory, promote safe bicycling, and raise awareness for motorists to safely share the road with bicyclists.

GoLivCo – Horal Family Foundation was organized to advocate for safe mobility solutions in Livingston County. The Foundation's work focuses on improving streets, roads, and trails that allow people to safely walk, run, bike, horseback ride, and use non-motorized transportation regardless of their age or ability.

The annual ride is a fundraising event, with money being returned to support the community.