Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Greets Kids at Youth Football Camp in Bloomfield Hills

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions high fives fans after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is giving back to Detroit's youth by hosting football camps designed to improve the skill and performance of young athletes.

St. Brown spent the weekend of April 26 and 27 traveling across Michigan to make an appearance at the camps. On Sunday, April 27, he visited Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills. More than 600 kids were on hand to greet him.

"I love the kids. I've been doing a bunch of camps the past three, four years, but this is my first camp in Michigan, so I'm excited," St. Brown said in an interview with CBS News Detroit.

Kids ages 6 to 16 could run practice drills, play, and take pictures with St. Brown during the camp.

"It gives hope to, like the kids, like knowing that they could grow up one day and do this as well," Blake Marrogy, a Brother Rice High School alum, said to CBS News Detroit. That potential isn't lost on Marrogy's younger brother, Christian, a Walnut Creek Middle School student.

"When the ball gets in my hands, just, like, great things happen," Christian said.

The turnout for children in Bloomfield Hills is a testament to the Lions' impact on the Detroit community.