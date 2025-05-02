Comic Books Emporium to Host Special Guest Artists During Free Comic Book Day, May 3

Time Travelers: Comics, Cards, & Collectibles in Berkley is bringing three special guests with connections to metropolitan Detroit to the shop during Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) on Saturday, May 3.

FCBD events will begin at 11 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers can stop by to meet and greet the following comic book artists:

Dave Acosta of West Bloomfield has wrapped up his tenure with Image Comics' “TerrorWar.” This creator-owned effort is a collaboration with Oakland County resident and writer Saladin Ahmed. Acosta also illustrated Dynamite Entertainment's “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark,” “Vampirella,” and “Red Sonja.”

Bill Morrison of St. Clair Shores has worked as the editor-in-chief of MAD Magazine. He's performed work for Disney, illustrating posters for the company's hit animated movies “Cinderella” and “The Little Mermaid.” Morrison has also illustrated “The Simpsons” for Bongo Comics.

Keith Pollard of Lincoln Park is a veteran Marvel Comics artist who worked for Marvel during the 1970s and 1980s. Pollard is well-known for his artistry on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Thor,” and “Fantastic Four.” He co-created Spider-Man's "one-time love interest," the Black Cat.

According to an Oakland Press report, FCBD began in 2022 and is held on the first Saturday of May. The event has become an official Children's Book Week event and has inspired similar programming in other countries.

Jeffrey Petryczkowycz, general manager of Time Travelers: Comics, Cards, & Collectibles, said, “It's a special day for sure, and we hope it turns into new visits from people who may have made their first visit ever to a comic book shop.”

FCBD has been cross-promoted with the release of a superhero film. This year, “Thunderbolts,” a group of antiheroes led by Bucky Barnes, alias the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), will be released on Friday, May 2. “Thunderbolts” is the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final film in Marvel's Phase Five era.