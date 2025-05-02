$5.5M Upgrade Coming to One of Ann Arbor’s Original Streets

One of Ann Arbor's original streets will receive a significant upgrade in 2026.

Resurfacing, utility upgrades, and a revamped streetscape are coming to four blocks of Ann Street in downtown Ann Arbor from First Street to Fifth Avenue.

City spokesperson Robert Kellar confirmed the project's total $5.5 million cost with MLive. The city has partnered with the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on the project.

Several years ago, officials with the DDA proposed a plan to improve Ann Street, stating they intended to make the portion from First Street to Main Street a more inviting place to walk. Their preliminary ideas included potentially closing or reducing curb cuts and incorporating new streetlights and landscaping into the streetscape.

A webpage created for the project reveals that existing paint-and-post curb bump-outs for pedestrian safety along Ann Street will become permanent fixtures with a concrete curb and gutter. These bump-out spots include Main and Ann streets, with more planned for the future.

The project work will also include stormwater management upgrades. Trees in poor condition along Ann Street between Main Street and Fourth Avenue will be replaced, according to the project webpage. Design work will run from spring to next winter, with construction taking place from spring to fall in 2026.