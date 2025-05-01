St. Clair Summer Street Construction Work Begins May 12

Summer road construction will soon commence in St. Clair. At its Monday, April 21, city council meeting, City Superintendent Quentin Bishop announced a May 12 start date for a $596,438 project to rebuild Sixth Street from Vine to Brown streets and fix a drainage issue on 11th Street, south of Cedar Street.

According to a Blue Water Healthy Living report, the street project will remove and replace the hot mix asphalt pavement; remove and replace the curbs, gutters, and driveway approaches; and improve stormwater drainage.

Murray Underground Systems Inc. of Fort Gratiot, the contractor selected to perform the work, will also address a drainage problem on the end of South 11th Street, south of Cedar Street. Work here will involve adding a catch basin in the cul-de-sac to address pooling issues with rainwater.

T.J. Priehs of Imlay City received the $368,365 contract to repave parts of four streets in St. Clair: 10th Street between Clinton Avenue and Adams Street, Witherell Street between Third and 10th streets, 15th Street between Fred Moore Highway and Hugo, and Fort Street from Ninth Street to Fred Moore Highway.

Witherell Street will have approximately 2,000 feet of roadway resurfaced, followed by 10th Street at 1,359 feet, 15th Street at 1,122 feet, and Fort Street at 720 feet.

The milling and filling work will be funded by the city's 10-year road millage of 2.445, which voters approved in March 2016.