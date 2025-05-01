ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Lottery: $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets

105.9 Kiss FM has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR…

Doug Warner
Triple Red 777s

105.9 Kiss FM has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!
Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to Mason & Starr in the Morning, May 19-23, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 “20X” instant tickets

You could win 10 - $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly! With chances to win up to 15 times on each ticket. $5 “Triple Red 777s” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery… it’s instant fun for everyone!

MiLottery_Vert_cmyk

Visit www.michiganlottery.com for details.

Lottery
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Win Tickets to The Art of Love & Soul!
ContestsWin Tickets to The Art of Love & Soul!Matt Christopherson
Live Breathe Fight
ContestsWin Tickets to the Live, Breathe, Fight Tour!John Kimbrough
R&b cookout
ContestsWin Tickets to Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout at LCA!John Kimbrough
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect