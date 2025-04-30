Livonia’s Bates Burgers Closes for Cleanup After Kitchen Fire

A popular slider establishment in Livonia is temporarily closed while its crew cleans up after a kitchen fire.

The fire at Bates Burgers broke out around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29. General manager Tara Smith, the daughter and granddaughter of the owners, said the most significant damage was to the kitchen's grill. She said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Livonia Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Wade Clay confirmed with the Detroit Free Press that an individual who drove by the scene reported the fire early Tuesday morning after observing smoke coming from the building and hearing the fire alarm.

Smith told the Detroit Free Press that Bates Burgers has ordered a new grill and anticipates reopening as soon as it arrives and the fire department inspects the property. Smith said she and her staff appreciate the support from community members and local businesses who have offered to help with the cleanup.

“Thanks to the firefighters who rushed to put out the fire, and we're so glad no one was hurt,” Bates posted on its Facebook page. “The material items are replaceable, and we can't wait to get open and back in business.”