John Mulaney to Hold Second Show at Fox Theatre in October Due to Demand

In response to an overwhelming demand from fans, Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced on Tuesday, April 29, that he is adding a second performance date to his new stand-up…

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: John Mulaney attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

In response to an overwhelming demand from fans, Emmy Award-winning comedian John Mulaney announced on Tuesday, April 29, that he is adding a second performance date to his new stand-up comedy tour "John Mulaney: Mister Whatever" at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. 

According to a 313 Presents report, tickets for the new Oct. 17 date go on sale Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com, JohnMulaney.com, LiveNation.com, and Ticketmaster.com. Limited tickets are available for the Oct. 16 show date and are on sale now. All tour information is available on Mulaney's website.

Mulaney is an Emmy Award, Critics' Choice Award, and WGA Award-winning actor, comedian, and writer. He is the host of a new Netflix talk show, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney." The show airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern. 

Mulaney's latest Netflix stand-up comedy special, "BABY J," was released in April 2023. He earned 2023 Emmy nominations in Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for this production. "BABY J" also received the 2024 Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Special (non-televised).

John Mulaney
Michael VyskocilWriter
